Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 7' share a connection

Mumbai, July 3
Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who continues to bask in the success of his film 'Pathaan', is all set to take the silver screen by storm once again.
The highly anticipated trailer of upcoming film, 'Jawan', will be unveiled alongside the release of 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' in theatres.
BEGIN THE COUNTDOWN FOR #ShahRukhKhan𓀠's NEXT RELEASE...— Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) July 3, 2023
Get ready for the #JawanTrailer — releasing in theatres with the prints of #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning... The exact date for trailer launch will be announced soon! #Jawan releases in CINEMAS on SEPTEMBER 7! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PzkltA2Bl3
The attachment of SRK's film's trailer to Tom Cruise's film is quite interesting as both the megastars command a similar fan following across the globe and are known for their charm.
The film has set its release date for September 7, this year.
'Jawan' directed by Atlee, promises to be an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions, captivating audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action sequences that will push the audience to the edge of their seats.
SRK has undergone a drastic change in looks, leaving fans in awe and anticipation. Earlier, its teaser too generated a massive buzz owing to SRK's look.
The film also features Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi and the superstar Nayanthara.
'Jawan' has been produced by Shah Rukh's home production Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs
Jitendra Awhad, whom the NCP has appointed leader of opposit...
Need to fight forces creating communal divide: NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Pawar pays tribute to his mentor and Maharashtra’s first CM ...
Developments in NCP won't impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt
Addressing a press conference on Sunday night in Mumbai, Sul...
Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, claims Saamana
Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the NCP to beco...
Maharashtra political theatre: can Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray sway voters' sentiments in 2024
In 2019, Sharad Pawar had managed to turn the tables on BJP