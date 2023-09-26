Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' creates a tizzy as it rakes in Rs 1000 crore worldwide

IANS

Mumbai, September 26

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Jawan' has finally crossed the Rs 1,000-crore benchmark worldwide in just 19 days of its release.

The film, on September 25, surpassed SRK's another 2023 blockbuster 'Pathaan' at the box-office collection in India.

On September 25, Red Chillies Production took to Instagram, where they uploaded a clip featuring Shah Rukh Khan in his film's dual avatar.

It had “Rs 1004.92 cr worldwide GBOC,” written on it.

For the caption, it read: “History in the maKING ft. Jawan!Have you watched it yet? Go book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Check it out:

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he mentioned that ‘Jawan' is all set to surpass the collections of ‘Gadar 2' and ‘Pathaan'.

Adarsh wrote: “#Jawan is all set to surpass #Gadar2 and #Pathaan in the coming days… (Week 3) Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.90 cr, Mon 4.90 cr. Total: Rs 510.84 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice #Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu; Week 3] Fri 51 lacs, Sat 75 lacs, Sun 1.05 cr, Mon 55 lacs. Total: Rs 57.81 cr. #Boxoffice”

‘Jawan', an action thriller, also features Sanya Malhotra,Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone.

Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan', tells the story ofa father and his son with a spotlight onsocial and political issues. The film also has Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

