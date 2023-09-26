Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' creates a tizzy as it rakes in Rs 1000 crore worldwide

Mumbai, September 26
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Jawan' has finally crossed the Rs 1,000-crore benchmark worldwide in just 19 days of its release.
The film, on September 25, surpassed SRK's another 2023 blockbuster 'Pathaan' at the box-office collection in India.
On September 25, Red Chillies Production took to Instagram, where they uploaded a clip featuring Shah Rukh Khan in his film's dual avatar.
It had “Rs 1004.92 cr worldwide GBOC,” written on it.
For the caption, it read: “History in the maKING ft. Jawan!Have you watched it yet? Go book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he mentioned that ‘Jawan' is all set to surpass the collections of ‘Gadar 2' and ‘Pathaan'.
Adarsh wrote: “#Jawan is all set to surpass #Gadar2 and #Pathaan in the coming days… (Week 3) Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.90 cr, Mon 4.90 cr. Total: Rs 510.84 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice #Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu; Week 3] Fri 51 lacs, Sat 75 lacs, Sun 1.05 cr, Mon 55 lacs. Total: Rs 57.81 cr. #Boxoffice”
#Jawan is all set to surpass #Gadar2 and #Pathaan in the coming days… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.90 cr, Mon 4.90 cr. Total: Rs 510.84 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice#Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu; Week 3] Fri 51 lacs, Sat 75 lacs, Sun 1.05 cr, Mon 55 lacs. Total:… pic.twitter.com/O4y6wkRzdb— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 26, 2023
‘Jawan', an action thriller, also features Sanya Malhotra,Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone.
Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan', tells the story ofa father and his son with a spotlight onsocial and political issues. The film also has Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Vigilance Bureau issues lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case
Bathinda court also issues arrest warrant against former fin...
Congress killed your desire to become CM, Bhagwant Mann's dig at Partap Bajwa after his 32 AAP MLAs in touch claim
The statements by both leaders come at a time when the INDIA...
Waheeda Rehman to get this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Regarded one of India’s finest actors, she has worked in mor...
6 men and 2 vehicles were involved in Hardeep Nijjar's killing: Report
90-second video shows a coordinated attack: Report
Court can fix deadline, if right to speedy trial is infringed: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The judgment, having far-reaching implications for justice s...