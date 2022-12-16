Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan director Atlee and wife Krishna Priya expecting a baby

ANI

New Delhi, December 16

The Indian filmmaker, Atlee along with his wife Krishna Priya made a special announcement that has left their fans in absolute bliss.

Atlee and his wife Krishna Priya took to social media recently and announced the pregnancy with some adorable pictures together. The note that she wrote read, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant and need all your blessing and love...With love Atlee & Priya" Check out the post here:

Atlee, who is directing Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawaan', enjoys a huge fan base which always looks forward to his work.

The couple that has been married for 8 years also released a statement to share this happiness with the world. The statement read, "We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years, we would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well.

Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting adventure of bringing our little bundle of happiness into this world with all your blessings" says the power couple of Indian cinema. Atlee is an Indian filmmaker who changed the face of south Indian commercial cinema and shifted gears to become one of the most successful directors of this era.

He broke barriers to become one of India's biggest filmmakers with 'Bigil', the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019. A Atlee's first Bollywood project which is going to be one of the biggest films of Indian cinema is set to release next year starring Shahrukh Khan and Nayanthara.

In 2014, Atlee married actress Krishna Priya after years of togetherness. They aspired together to start a production house "A for Apple Production" and successfully produced two films under their banner.

Being married for 8 years now, Atlee & Priya are about to move on to a newer experience in their lives.

