Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' craze reaches Russia

ANI
Mumbai, June 9
The craze for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' has not ended yet. The film is now ready to release in dubbed versions across Russia and CIS countries including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
As per a statement shared by YRF, the dubbed version will release on July 13 across 3000+ screens.
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.
Recently Shah Rukh Khan announced Pathaan streaming on Apple TV:
View this post on Instagram
On receiving abundant love for Pathaan, SRK tweeted, "ITS NOT THE BUSINESS....ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL". Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don't take it personally....it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind." 'Pathaan' also saw superstar Salman Khan in a special cameo.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Live-in partner’s murder: Police say they were married; accused claims she committed suicide
Sane also allegedly told interrogators that he was HIV-posit...
3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad
Many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the...
CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence cases, re-registers six FIRs referred by state
A DIG-rank officer to probe six Manipur violence cases refer...
Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured protesting wrestle...
Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names
Said the rationalisation exercise has ‘mutilated’ the books ...