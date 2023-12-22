Shah Rukh Khan's picture from sets of Dunki goes viral, fans get reminded of Veer Zaara, Swades

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 12

Shah Rukh Khan is trending yet again. This time for a new photo reportedly from the sets of his upcoming film Dunki. A group photo that has Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan has taken over the internet and the fans speculate it is from the sets of Dunki.

A few weeks back, Shah Rukh Khan announced his first project with Rajkumar Hirani. The Bollywood superstar shared an announcement video that showed him wishing for a project with the director of blockbusters such as Munna Bhai: MBBS, PK, Sanju, etc. Then shows up Rajkumar Hirani who offers Dunki to SRK. The film will also feature Taapsee Pannu. The news left SRK fans thrilled.

And now, with this new photo going viral, fans can’t stop gushing over their favourite star. While some point out resemblance to his looks from film Veer Zaara, some say he reminds them of Swades. A fan also quoted K3G. The fans think Shah Rukh is looking young and smart.

A fan commented, “SRK from Veer Zaara has come to shoot for Dunki.” Another fan commented, “He is looking like he used to look during the time of swades, veer zaara n kal ho na ho 40s ka lg rha h. Bhut smart.”

He is looking like he used to look during the time of swades, veer zaara n kal ho na ho

A fan added, “Veer zaara type feeling aa rhi hai.”

Yet another said, "Is our Veer coming back."

A user tweeted, "SRK from Veer Zaara has come to shoot for Dunki."

Fans like his look in the photo. One of them wrote, “Nice to see SRK In his original avatar. The long hair and beards are nice but it’s nice to see his original look.”

Shah Rukh announced his association with Rajkumar Hirani on April 19. Being their first film together, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Dear@hirani.rajkumarsir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all#Dunkiin cinemas on 22nd December 2023.”

Check out SRK's announcement video:

In response, Rajkumar Hirani said, “@iamsrk, Aakhir humne ek saath movie banane ka decision le hi liya 😄 Extremely thrilled to announce#Dunki, coming to you next Christmas! Release in cinemas on 22.12.23.”

Here's Rajkumar Hirani's post:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be making his comeback with his most-anticipated film Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important roles. The movie is slated for 2022 release. SRK also has director Atlee’s film in the pipeline, where he will be seen opposite Nayanthara.

