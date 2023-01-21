 Shah Rukh Khan's reply to fan waiting outside Mannat to catch glimpse of superstar will leave you in splits : The Tribune India

Shah Rukh Khan's reply to fan waiting outside Mannat to catch glimpse of superstar will leave you in splits

Shah Rukh Khan replies to his fans on Twitter during #AskSRK session

Shah Rukh Khan's reply to fan waiting outside Mannat to catch glimpse of superstar will leave you in splits

Shah Rukh Khan. File photo



Mumbai, January 21

Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply to a fan who shared a picture of him standing outside the home of the Bollywood superstar, asking why the actor didn't step outside Mannat.

The fan wrote, "15 minutes #AsKSRK just to thank you for the love and to spread some more fun on Saturday." The fan later tweeted a selfie clicked outside Mannat, saying: "@iamsrk #AskSRK wait kar raha tha bahar kyu nahi aaye (I was waiting outside, why didn't you come out)?" To this, Shah Rukh replied: "Feeling lazy want to chill in the bed yaar."

When a user asked why he always wears cargo pants, the superstar replied, "More pocketsa. more places to carry the world in my pocket!!"

The star also shared that his wife Gauri Khan's mother likes pineapple on pizza.

"Ha ha ha my mother-in-law loves it!!!"

Shah Rukh is currently awaiting the release of his film 'Pathaan' on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

'Pathaan' is part of Aditya Chopra's 'spy universe'.

IANS

#pathaan #shah rukh khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

AK Antony's son questions support for BBC documentary on Gujarat riots, says it sets a dangerous precedent

2
Punjab

Punjab AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh resigns from sacrilege probe panel following differences with Bhagwant Mann govt over probe

3
Nation

‘Tactfully refuse’: Air India modifies in-flight alcohol service policy

4
Business

Reliance Jio rolls out 5G services in 50 more cities; several Haryana cities to benefit

5
Punjab

Traffic police ASI killed after mini truck hits and drags him in Punjab’s Kapurthala

6
Trending

Man throws Rs 10 currency notes from flyover in Bengaluru, causes flutter

7
Delhi

Mehrauli murder: Aaftab Poonawala was outraged at Shraddha Walkar going to meet another friend, says Delhi Police

8
Nation

Centre takes exception to RAW, IB reports being made public by Supreme Court Collegium

9
Nation

BharOS mobile operating system tested

10
Sports

Wrestlers vs WFI: Not consulted before formation of Oversight Committee, tweet wrestlers Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh

Don't Miss

View All
For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

Top News

PM Modi holds talks with Egyptian President Sisi

India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’, to focus on defence, trade and counter-terrorism

The two leaders witness the signing of five agreements, incl...

Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...

A K Antony's son resigns from all Cong posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives

AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns following with Bhagwant Mann govt over sacrilege cases probe

Punjab AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh resigns from sacrilege probe panel following differences with Bhagwant Mann govt over probe

US-based firm Hindenburg alleges 'brazen' fraud by Adani; company calls it malicious, baseless

US-based firm Hindenburg alleges 'brazen' fraud by Adani; company calls it malicious, baseless


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Rishi appointed administrator

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Sandeep Rishi appointed administrator

Gurjeet Singh Aujla protests outside regional passport office in Amritsar

Traffic police need encroachment-free roads, personnel to regulate flow of traffic

4-day police custody for drug peddler

Illegal parking irks commuters in Amritsar

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Chandigarh courts complex: Many take it for Republic Day mock drill

Multiple entries pose risk to security at District Courts in Chandigarh

Note sends Panchkula cops into a tizzy

Le Corbusier associate Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, who built IIM-Bangalore, no more

Despite Chinese aggression, India’s trade with Beijing rose by 50 per cent: Arvind Kejriwal

Despite Chinese aggression, India's trade with Beijing rose by 50 per cent: Arvind Kejriwal

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

L-G directs DDA to reconstruct 'unsafe' houses

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

ASI dragged by mini truck at naka, dies

Did better as councillor than as mayor: Raja

Ash problem unresolved, residents gherao power plant in Nawanshahr

3 held with drugs, pistol, cartridges

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ensure dismantling of old layers before recarpeting: Ludhiana Traders

Fire breaks out in cotton shop in Ludhiana

Five peddlers held with heroin, ganja in Ludhiana

17-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Centre's new directives on coal to increase power cost by 20% in Punjab

Patiala district receives 2.2-mm rainfall

Patiala district administration holds Republic Day rehearsal

Blood donation camp held at Bikram college in Patiala