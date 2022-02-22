Bollywood debut for Aryan Khan but not quite like father Shah Rukh Khan's

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 22

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his debut as a writer. According to reports, the star kid is working on scripts for web series and a feature film. Unlike his father, Aryan is not keen on acting but is rather inclined towards the creative aspect of the filmmaking. In a report by Pinkvilla, Aryan has been silently working on multiple ideas. A Pinkvilla source revealed “Of all the ideas in development, the two in the forefront is a web-series for Amazon Prime and a feature film to be bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. The Amazon Prime series is said to be about the life of a die-hard fan with some elements of thrill, however, the details of feature films are not known yet. If everything proceeds at the right pace, there’s a strong possibility of the show being green-lighted by the platform this year itself.”

Both the scripts, as per the report, are in the development stage and once they meet all the requirements of the streaming platform, they will see the light of day.

Pinkvilla also stated that Aryan has a co-writer in Bilal Siddiqi.

Meanwhile, there has been much buzz about Suhana’s expected film debut in a Netflix adaptation of the Archie comics, which will be bankrolled by Zoya Akhtar.

#aryan khan #shah rukh khan