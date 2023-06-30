Shahana Goswami talks about her role in Neeyat

Actress Shahana Goswami has been part of projects such as Rock On!, Midnight’s Children, A Suitable Boy, Hush Hush, and Bombay Begums, among others. Shahana’s next project is the murder mystery Neeyat, where she will be seen portraying the character of Lisa.
Shahana says, “I had a conversation with Anu Menon, and then I got the script for Neeyat. After reading it, I was intrigued because I like this genre a lot, since this whole whodunit theme has a certain hook to it. I found Lisa’s character really interesting and very different.”
Neeyat is set in the highlands of Scotland, and the trailer takes the viewer into the world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat
Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...
PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig
Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday
Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu
Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...