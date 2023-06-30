Shahana Goswami talks about her role in Neeyat

Actress Shahana Goswami has been part of projects such as Rock On!, Midnight’s Children, A Suitable Boy, Hush Hush, and Bombay Begums, among others. Shahana’s next project is the murder mystery Neeyat, where she will be seen portraying the character of Lisa.

Shahana says, “I had a conversation with Anu Menon, and then I got the script for Neeyat. After reading it, I was intrigued because I like this genre a lot, since this whole whodunit theme has a certain hook to it. I found Lisa’s character really interesting and very different.”

Neeyat is set in the highlands of Scotland, and the trailer takes the viewer into the world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor.