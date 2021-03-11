Shaheer Sheikh and Jasmin Bhasin unite for love track Iss Baarish Mein

Popular faces of the entertainment industry, Shaheer Sheikh and Jasmin Bhasin will be starring in Saregama’s new love track Iss Baarish Mein. Much like the monsoon, Iss Baarish Mein will compel listeners to reminisce and fall in love.
Shaheer says, “The song has a magic of its own and we have a team of brilliant musicians to thank. It has been created with such passion that it feels like an emotional roller-coaster. I’m excited about its release.”
Jasmin adds, “Iss Baarish Mein establishes the vibe of the rainy season. I’m positive that the song will resonate with listeners.”
