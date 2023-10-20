Shaheer Sheikh congratulates Kriti Sanon on her National Award win

Shaheer Sheikh recently confirmed the news of being part of Netflix’s highly anticipated project, Do Patti alongside star-studded cast of Kajol and Kriti Sanon. The wrap-up celebrations videos of Shaheer and Kriti from the film Do Patti are doing the rounds and now the former took to his Instagram account to extend heartfelt congratulations to his co-star, Kriti, on her momentous National Award win. In the post, Shaheer wrote, “Another milestone @kritisanon you deserve all this and more so proud.”
While fans now know about the off-screen camaraderie and warmth shared amongst them, it will be interesting to watch this fresh pair’s reel chemistry on screen. The film is shot extensively across the hilly terrains of North India and marks the maiden production for writer Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon. Do Patti is directed by celebrated ad film director Shashank Chaturvedi.
