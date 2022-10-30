Shaheer Sheikh, Zahrah S Khan team up for a wedding song

Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh and singer Zahrah S Khan have come together for a wedding single, which was released on Saturday (October 29). Titled Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi, this peppy song has been sung by Zahrah, who also features in the video along with Shaheer. In the video, Zahrah is seen as a quirky, lively and vivacious bride. While Shaheer seems to be composed and supportive groom, which makes the two characters a perfect fit for each other!

Shaheer shared the poster of the song and a few BTS pictures on social media. Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi is produced by T-Series and directed by Navjit Buttar.

Shaheer is currently seen in series Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Zahrah S. Khan is known for her singing. Her latest song Kinna Sona from Katrina Kaif-starrer Phone Bhoot, along with Tanishk Bagchi, was applauded by the audience.