Shahid Kapoor brings shades of blue to Wankhede

After treating fans to their sunset picture, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor were spotted watching Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday night.
The social media team of Mumbai Indians posted a happy picture of Shahid from the stadium. Dressed in a blue shirt and blue denim, Shahid looked super cool in shades of blue.
“Jab We Met at Wankhede . #OneFamily #MIvRCB #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 @shahidkapoor,” the post read. Shahid’s wife Mira also shared a few glimpses from her match diaries.
