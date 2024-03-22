Shahid Kapoor flaunts his intense look in BTS photo from ‘Deva’: ‘Making movies is magic’

IANS

Mumbai, March 22

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently shooting for the new schedule of his upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, ‘Deva’ in Mumbai, on Friday shared a fresh glimpse from the set of the movie, alongwith the director Rosshan Andrrews.

Last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, Shahid took to Instagram and dropped an intense click from the set, wherein he can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue denims.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

The snap shows Rosshan explaining something to Shahid, while the latter is carefully listening to the filmmaker.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actor is flaunting his chiselled arms, and short haircut.

The post is captioned, ‘Do what you love and you don’t need to work another day in your life! Making movies is magic. On set DEVA.’

Shahid gave the tune of the song ‘Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough’ by Michael Jackson to his post.

Actress Pooja Hegde, who is starring alongside the ‘Kabir Singh’ fame star, commented on the post and said, ‘Roshan sir in swing’.

The movie also features Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role. Both Shahid and Pavail will be seen pulling off high-octane action sequences, elevating the intensity of the film.

‘Deva’ is directed by Rosshan Andrrews; Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are the producers.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai