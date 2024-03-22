Shahid Kapoor flaunts his intense look in BTS photo from ‘Deva’: ‘Making movies is magic’

Mumbai, March 22
Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently shooting for the new schedule of his upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, ‘Deva’ in Mumbai, on Friday shared a fresh glimpse from the set of the movie, alongwith the director Rosshan Andrrews.
Last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, Shahid took to Instagram and dropped an intense click from the set, wherein he can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue denims.
View this post on Instagram
The snap shows Rosshan explaining something to Shahid, while the latter is carefully listening to the filmmaker.
The ‘Jab We Met’ actor is flaunting his chiselled arms, and short haircut.
The post is captioned, ‘Do what you love and you don’t need to work another day in your life! Making movies is magic. On set DEVA.’
Shahid gave the tune of the song ‘Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough’ by Michael Jackson to his post.
Actress Pooja Hegde, who is starring alongside the ‘Kabir Singh’ fame star, commented on the post and said, ‘Roshan sir in swing’.
The movie also features Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role. Both Shahid and Pavail will be seen pulling off high-octane action sequences, elevating the intensity of the film.
‘Deva’ is directed by Rosshan Andrrews; Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are the producers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...