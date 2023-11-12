Shahid Kapoor in 'mauja hi mauja' mood as he poses for Diwali pictures

ANI

Mumbai, November 12

Actor Shahid Kapoor's recent Diwali pictures provide ample proof that he never misses a chance to steal the spotlight with his on point fashion.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Shahid shared a series of pictures featuring his traditional look.

Looking handsome as always, Shahid wore a black embellished kurta pyjama set along with a matching dupatta.

His short hair added a cool touch to his ethnic look.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Mauja Hi Mauja."

Check out the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Soon after he dropped the pictures, fans swamped the comments section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema.

In the coming months, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which will hit the theatres on February 9, 2024.

Shahid will also be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde in director Rosshan Andrrews' upcoming action thriller film. The film is titled 'Deva'.

The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. Taking to Instagram, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a post on Friday in which Pooja could be seen posing with Shahid Kapoor, director Roshan Andrews and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The film is set to release in 2024.

#Diwali #Instagram #Mumbai