Shahid Kapoor is ‘back’ on sets of action thriller ‘Deva’

Mumbai, March 15
Actor Shahid Kapoor, who was most recently seen in the science fiction romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, is now ‘back’ on the sets of his upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, ‘Deva’.
The movie stars Pooja Hegde, alongside Shahid.
The new schedule is unfolding in Mumbai, and it also features Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role.
Both Shahid and Pavail will be seen pulling off high-octane action sequences, elevating the intensity of the film.
View this post on Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared a monochrome picture, with his back towards the camera. He is wearing a sleeveless T-shirt and jeans.
The actor is standing on a balcony, and smoke can be seen coming out of his mouth.
Shahid is flaunting his bulked up physique.
The post is captioned, ‘‘Back’ on set DEVA!!’
One fan commented, ‘Deva is coming for ruling’, another said, ‘all the best keep working hard’.
‘Deva’ is directed by Rosshan Andrrews; Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are the producers.
