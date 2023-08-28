Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and other celebs congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning Gold at World Athletics Championships

Mumbai, August 28
Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra has made the nation proud again as he clinched Gold at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. As the nation celebrated his big win, B-town too sent best wishes to the 'golden boy of Indian athletics' who has etched his name in history by becoming the first-ever Indian to secure a gold medal at this championship.
On Monday, several Bollywood celebs congratulated Chopra. ‘Udta Punjab' actor Shahid Kapoor shared a picture on his Instagram stories and wrote: “Congratulations to our world champion. #Proud.”
Shahid's ‘Jab We Met' co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video on her stories and wrote: “So proud of you #Champion.”
National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut shared a post on her stories and wrote: "Congratulations India. Undoubtedly the greatest of all time."
Director Farhan Akhar also shared a similar picture and wrote: "Congratulations (clap emojis) Onwards and upwards @neeraj_chopra (gold medal emoji) @worldathletics #javelin."
Vicky Kaushal shared photos of Neeraj's wins at the Olympics 2021, Diamond League 2022, and the most recent World Athletics Championships 2023, as he called him an "Absolute Legend”.
Malaika Arora wrote: "Another proud win for India. Congratulations @neeraj_chopra."
Abhishek Bachchan, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released film ‘Ghoomer', took to his Instagram Storya as he shared a picture of Neeraj. He wrote on the picture: "Once again, @neeraj_chopra fills us with pride as he secures gold in the men's javelin throw competition at the #World Athletics Championships."
Anushka Sharma shared the achievement on her Instagram Stories and wished, "Congratulations @neeraj_chopra! This is remarkable. Such a proud moment for India."
Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.17 metres in his second attempt. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion, secured silver with a throw of 87.82 metres while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic settled for the bronze with a best throw of 86.67 metres.
