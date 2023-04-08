Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon tease fans with a picture from their ‘impossible love story’

ANI
Mumbai, April 8
Woah! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have come on board together for a love story.
On Saturday, Kriti took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers. The duo has finished shooting the film.
Announcing the film's wrap, Kriti wrote, "Announcing the wrap of our impossible love story. Our untitled project is set to release in Oct 2023. A Jio studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation. Written & Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. A Maddock film's production."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The makers also unveiled the first look of the actors and undoubtedly Kriti and Shahid looked super hot together. In the image, Shahid and Kriti can be seen sitting on a bike and facing each other. Amidst a sunset backdrop, the actors can be seen in an intimate pose, garnering fans' attention.
"Two hot actors together...best best news," a social media user commented.
"Can't wait for this film. Exciting look," another one wrote.
Written and Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the yet-to-be-titled film will hit cinemas this October. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar have produced it.
Meanwhile, Shahid will also be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Kriti, on the other hand, also has 'Ganapath' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff in his kitty.
Kriti has also teamed up with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan for 'The Crew'. Diljit Dosanjh is also a part of the film.
