Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' to release in February

Mumbai, January 10
Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming romance drama movie has been titled "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya", the makers announced on Wednesday.
Billed as “an impossible love story”, the movie will be released in theatres on February 9.
"This Valentine's week, experience an impossible love story! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas February 9, 2024," Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films posted on its social media pages.
The romance drama, written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, was previously scheduled to hit the screens in December 2023.
"Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.
The movie is produced by Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.
