Shahid Kapoor, KritiSanon and Dimple Kapadia team up for a love story

Shahid Kapoor will soon be returning to the romantic genre in a film with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The latest buzz suggests that he will be seen romancing Kriti Sanon in this love story. This is the first time when these two actors have been paired opposite each other. While there hasn’t been any official announcement regarding the project yet, this Shahid-Kriti starrer is believed to be a unique love story between a man and a robot. And now, we hear that actress Dimple Kapadia has also joined the team.

Shahid Kapoor

Dimple Kapadia

A source shared, “Dimple plays a key role in this Maddock Production. Dimple has done films like Cocktail, Finding Fanny and Angrezi Medium for the banner, and is now all excited to reunite with them on this unique romantic comedy set against the backdrop of a robotic world. Her character brings a brilliant arc to the story. She is excited to join the cast.” Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy and his web debut Farzi in the pipeline. As for Kriti, she is all set for Bhediya, followed by Adipurush; Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. — TMS