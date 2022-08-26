Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's daughter Misha turns 6, this is how they celebrate

ANI

Mumbai, August 26

As Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's firstborn Misha turned 6 today, the doting mother took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the night when the little one was born on August 26, six years ago.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared an unseen picture from moments before giving birth to their first child.

In the image, a pregnant Mira can be seen resting on the couch, while her husband Shahid clicks a picture.

"6 years ago, that night, this moment Can you come out already? And then the best thing ever," she captioned the post.

Mira's post to mark Misha's birthday has garnered several likes and comments.

"Awwww Happy Happy Birthday," Kiara Advani commented.

Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at the cute post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira and Shahid, who had an arranged marriage and tied the knot in 2015, are also parents to son Zain, who was born in 2018.

On July 7, the couple completed 7 years of togetherness.

Marking the special occasion, Shahid had taken Instagram to share a mushy selfie with his wife Mira and called her a "survivor".

"7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND," he had written.

Mira also shared an adorable photo with Shahid and wrote, "The love of my life. Happy 7 baby. I love you beyond the itch and back @shahidkapoor". In the photo, the couple is seen basking in the Swiss sun, seated together on a wooden bench. Mira is seen wearing a black sweater and blue denims while Shahid looks dapper in a grey sweatshirt and denims. Mira and Shahid are currently vacationing in Switzerland.

