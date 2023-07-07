 Shahid Kapoor pens sweet note for wife Mira Rajput on their 8th wedding anniversary : The Tribune India

Mira Rajput also shares a loving wish for Shahid Kapur on Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in a throwback picture. ANI



Mumbai, July 7

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Friday penned a sweet note for his wife Mira Rajput on the occasion of their 8th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared an adorable picture with Mira from their vacation and captioned it, "In a sky full of stars .... I gave you my heart ... go on and tear me apart ... you will only find you in my heart (pl don't kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life." 

In the picture, Shahid and Mira could be seen sharing a kiss and donning casual outfits.

Soon after he dropped the picture, his fans flooded the comment section with red hearts emoticons and heartfelt wishes for the couple.

" Happy anniversary," a fan commented.

A user wrote, "Happiest Anniversary you two, only love" "Beautiful Couple," a fan wrote.

Mira also shared a romantic picture with Shahid to wish him on their 8th wedding anniversary, Take a look:

Recently, Mira and Shahid jetted off for vacation in Greece.

The couple treated their fans with each glimpse of their holiday.

Mira took to Insta Story and posted a window selfie with Shahid. She also gives us a glimpse of the beautiful view. Mira wore a white outfit and dark sunglasses, while Shahid opted for casual wear.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema. Along with this, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah are helming.

