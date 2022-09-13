Shahid Kapoor shares funny video with 'partner-in-crime' Mira Rajput, fans say 'cutest couple'

ANI
Mumbai, September 13
Actor Shahid Kapoor dropped a hilarious video with his wife Mira Rajput from their ad shoot on Tuesday, on social media.
Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Kabir Singh' actor treated fans with a new fun video.
Shahid shared a BTS video from an ad shot with Mira with the caption, "Partners-in-crime!"
In the video, Shahid and Mira were seen having fun during their new ad shoot. The actor was seen dressed in a white self-embroidered kurta pyjama and his lady love was seen wearing a golden embroidered shrug that she paired with flared pants.
In the beginning, he was seen setting Mira's hair. Shahid was heard saying, "Madam ka fan. Madam ko sweating nahi hota hai lekin fir bhi thoda cooling chahiye hai." Mira also said if her hair looks fan, to which Shahid hilariously replies, "Madam ka baal wrong side udd raha hai, abhi madam mera paisa kaat degi." Also while delivering their dialogues, Shahid was seen cracking jokes.
As soon as the video was posted, the fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.
Mira reacted with a hilarious comment. She wrote, "You're my fan."
Actor Kriti Sanon dropped smiling emojis.
One of the users wrote, "Yaaaar so cuuuuuttteeee."
Another comment reads, "Adorable couple!"
Watch the cute video:
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Jersey' with Mrunal Thakur. He has some interesting projects lined up. Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series 'Farzi' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi.
