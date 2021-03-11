Shahid Kapoor unveils poster of Homelander from The Boys

Season 3 of popular series The Boys is set to premiere on June 3. Joining the fandom of the anti-hero genre is our very own superstar Shahid Kapoor.

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, the actor took to the streets of Mumbai to showcase his excitement for the Amazon Original series and unveiled Homelander, a famous character from the show.

Shahid made a grand entry to the jaw-dropping b-boying moves of Kings United dance group performing to a foot-tapping, high-energy song. The daredevil actor then unveiled a hoarding through an exhilarating stunt. The billboard had the image of the lead Supe from The Seven – Homelander, who shot out a laser targeting a nearby car with his deadly vision.

Speaking of the eye-grabbing super-hero like stunt, the actor said, “I absolutely love wacky, dark humoured and action-packed entertainment. When I first heard about The Boys, I was immediately intrigued. I am thrilled to present this brilliantly bizarre show in my own capacity in partnership with Amazon Prime Video. This is my own little crazy ode to the genius makers. The trailer has me hooked and I can’t wait to binge all three seasons.” The Emmy-nominated drama will return with three gripping new episodes on June 3, followed by one episode every week, and ending with a wicked season finale on Friday, July 8.