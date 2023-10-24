Shahid Kapoor next action-thriller titled 'Deva', movie to release on Dussehra 2024

PTI

Mumbai, October 24

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday said the title of his upcoming action thriller film is ‘Deva’, which will hit the screens on October 11, 2024.

Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as ‘Salute’ and ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’, will direct the movie. It also stars Pooja Hegde.

Shahid shared the update about the new project, backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, on his official Instagram page.

"DEVA in theatres on Dussehra 11th October 2024. @hegdepooja @rosshanandrrews @shariq_patel #SiddharthRoyKapur @zeestudiosofficial @RoyKapurFilms @zeemusiccompany @Zeecinema," the actor wrote on the occasion of Dussehra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

According to the makers, ‘Deva’ follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Shahid was last seen in ‘Bloody Daddy’, an action thriller movie. Pooja's most recent cinematic appearance was the family entertainer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

#Mumbai