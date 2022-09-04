Shahid Kapoor's #weekendvibes will make you laugh but his #weekendride is wow

ANI
Mumbai, September 4
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Saturday dropped a goofy picture on his social media account.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid treated fans to a hilarious picture.
In the monochrome picture, the 'Haider' actor was seen making goofy expressions while having his breakfast on the table. He struck a pose while taking out his tongue and looking away from the camera.
Shahid could be seen enjoying waffles for breakfast.
The hilarious picture was captured by none other than his younger brother Ishaan Khatter.
Sharing the picture, he wrote, 'Good morning #weekendvibes'.
As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.
Ishaan dropped a comment. He wrote, "Goof morning I click the best images." Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Shahid also shared pictures with his brother and close friend Kunal Kemmu on Insta stories.
In the first picture, Shahid was seen with his brother, Kunal Kemmu posing in front of their bikes.
In the second image, the 'Kabir Singh' actor was seen dressed in a light brown t-shirt that he paired with blue denim.
He accessorized his look with a pair of shoes and a black cross-body bag.
Talking about the work front, Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'.
Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series 'Farzi' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi.
Ishaan, on the other hand, will be next seen in a horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is all set to release on November 4, 2022.He will be also seen in a period war action film 'Pippa' alongside Mrunal Thakur, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai
Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes...
Cyrus Mistry: A reclusive scion who fought for honour after being fired by Tatas
Besides Bombay Dyeing’s Nusli Wadia and childhood friend and...
PM Modi spreading hatred, fear; only benefitting two industrialists: Rahul Gandhi at Halla Bol rally
Makes a pitch for opposition unity ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatr...
BJP mocks 'Halla Bol' rally; says its purpose is Rahul Gandhi's re-launch as no one wants to head Congress
This rally is meant to save the Gandhi family and not to pro...
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins toss, opts to bowl against arch-rival India in super four match
Last Sunday, India got the better of Pakistan in the group s...