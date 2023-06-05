Shahid says he only had 'two spoons, one plate' when wife Mira moved in with him

Shahid Kapoor has revealed he only had “two spoons and one plate” when Mira Rajput moved in after they tied the knot back in 2015.
The actor said, “When we got married, I had just shifted to a house. Mira came to that house and she complained a lot about it. She said you have only two spoons and one plate in this house. How do you even live? I said ‘I live alone, how do you want me to live’?” He further mentioned, “She said we don’t even have a set. What if guests come, how do you serve people? I said ‘I don’t know, we order out.’ So, now that we have a new house, we could make it the way she wanted it and she was happy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers’ protest: Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh meet Home Minister Amit Shah, share concerns
No decision was reached at the meeting, said a source
Rajnath Singh holds talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
Focus on various key aspects of India-US defence ties and th...
Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested
Miscreants hurled abuses at gunmen in the vehicle and even h...
Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti
The SDRF team found the body of female pilgrim, Kamaljit Kau...
Odisha triple train crash: Railways resume passenger trains services on tracks in Balasore
Puri Vande Bharat passes through accident site after tracks ...