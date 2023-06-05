Shahid says he only had 'two spoons, one plate' when wife Mira moved in with him

—IANS

Shahid Kapoor has revealed he only had “two spoons and one plate” when Mira Rajput moved in after they tied the knot back in 2015.

The actor said, “When we got married, I had just shifted to a house. Mira came to that house and she complained a lot about it. She said you have only two spoons and one plate in this house. How do you even live? I said ‘I live alone, how do you want me to live’?” He further mentioned, “She said we don’t even have a set. What if guests come, how do you serve people? I said ‘I don’t know, we order out.’ So, now that we have a new house, we could make it the way she wanted it and she was happy.