Shahid’s Jersey postponed: Is it because of clash with KGF Chapter 2 or a plagiarism case against the makers?

Shahdi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey gets a new release date

An old poster of the film. Instagram/shahidkapoor

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 11

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have been busy promoting their upcoming film Jersey, which was to release on April 14. Jersey is a story of the human spirit and a celebration of an underdog's triumph. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, it also stars Pankaj Kapur and Ronit Kamra.

Now, just a few days away from its release, the sports drama faces another roadblock. The makers on Monday announced that the film will now hit the theatres on April 22.

While most said the delay was to avoid clash with Kannada superstar Yash’s most-awaited KGF: Chapter 2 and Vijay Thalapathy’s Beast, which are releasing on April 14.

Jersey’s producer Aman Gill on Monday issued a statement where he said, “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on April 22.”

But is this the real reason? Going by the latest buzz, the Shahid and Mrunal starrer faces a delay not due to a box office clash but because the filmmakers have been accused of plagiarism.

According to reports by ETimes, makers of Jersey have now been accused by a writer named Rajneesh Jaiswal who now claims that the upcoming film’s story belongs to him. The matter will now be hard by Justice Chagla in Mumbai High Court, today (11th April).

Earlier, Jersey, a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name, was scheduled for August 2020 release. Back then, the delay happened because of some production issues and was later set to release in December 2021, it once again got delayed due to the third wave of Covid-19 in India.

Now, what’s the actual reason behind the delay this time, only time will tell?

#jersey #mrunal thakur #shahid kapoor

