Shailesh Lodha to quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', will his exit impact show's popularity?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 17

Actor Shailesh Lodha may say goodbye to 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Shailesh Lodha plays the role of Taarak in the show. According to a report in ETimes, Shailesh has made up his mind to quit the show.

Shailesh has not been shooting for the show for the last one month.

Reportedly, he is not very happy with his contract and he feels that his dates are not properly used in the show. One of the other reasons behind taking this decision is that with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', the actor is not able to explore other opportunities.

Basically downfall of #TMKOC is started..shailesh lodha is one of the pillar of this show..His exit will ultimately impact trp of show..Only jetha, bhide, popat left to maintain the pride of legacy show#TarakMehtaKaOltaChasma https://t.co/oE4SUJuQeK — Salkara (Salman+Chinkara) (@Rishi84558708) May 17, 2022