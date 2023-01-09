Shaily Priya recalls her first photoshoot

In the latest episode of Kismat Ki Lakiro Se, viewers will witness a never-seen-before avatar of lead actress Shaily Priya aka Shraddha. The simple girl turns into a diva during a professional magazine photo-shoot. Shaily recently shared how the sequence made her nostalgic about her ‘first nervous photoshoot.’

Shaily said, “When I was shooting the sequence, it somehow connected me to my initial acting days. When I did my first portfolio shoot, I was not aware of how to face the camera. However, with the photographer’s guidance, the photos turned out well. And now while shooting the sequence in Kismat Ki Lakiro Se, I was very nervous as I was clueless. But to my surprise, everything went smoothly.”