Shakira drops hint of dating F1 racer Lewis Hamilton

— IANS

Shakira has reignited dating rumours. She is reportedly dating Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton after the pair was spotted looking rather cozy for the second time in a week.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer, who split from her footballer ex Gerard Pique in June last year, attended the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, which saw former world champion Lewis finish runner-up.

Later in the day, they were spotted stepping out for a meal together, which was reported as a one-off meeting of friends in some quarters. However, fast forward a few days and the duo was at it again - this time with Lewis snapped picking the Colombian beauty up in a speedboat from her home in Miami, Florida. Although a third-party was present in the form of Lewis’ pal, Miles Chamley-Watson, speculation is now growing that the two high-profile celebs are romantically involved.

A source said they were “growing closer”. “They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage. It’s fun and flirty,” the source explained. Seven-time champion Lewis, 38, could have some competition on his hands though as speculation has also been rife surrounding the songstress’ friendship with actor Tom Cruise.