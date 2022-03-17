Shakti Kapoor recalls working in Satte Pe Satta as the movie completes 40 years

Bollywood’s popular villain Shakti Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and spoke about his working experience in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Satte Pe Satta. As the movie has completed 40 years, the actor shared why he could always go back to watching Satte Pe Satta and what made the film special. He also recalled how after the completion of the movie, megastar Amitabh Bachchan invited the entire cast for dinner.

He said: “It was a film shot like a family and watched by the audience like a family, which was honestly a great feeling. We shot the movie in Kashmir and there are so many memories that if I start to talking about it, I won’t stop soon. I can watch Satte pe Satta 200 times and I watch it whenever I am sad. I watch it when I want to remember my younger days. The relationship that we shared as brothers in the film has never been seen on screen ever. It wasn’t a comedy film but the laughter came in due to the genuineness of the film, the performances, a good script and a team that was passionate to make this film.”

He further briefed about his character and shared that initially he was not supposed to play the character with a speech disorder. But he only convinced the director to add certain variations to make his on-screen personality more interesting. “Initially, my character was not supposed to be a guy with a speech disorder. I even shot my first scene normally but later realised that some variation could add more spark. I convinced my director to change that element and he was so happy with the way I essayed the character. We later reshot the entire scene,” he shared.

Great time

He further remembered how Amitabh Bachchan invited him and the entire cast for dinner at his place. “Our shoot days were full of fun. When the movie got completed, we used to miss each other so much that one day Mr Bachchan specially invited all of us for dinner to his house. That evening was so much fun that we started at 8:30 pm and wrapped it up by 7 am next day,” he concluded. —IANS