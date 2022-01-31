Sham Mashalkar urges youth to use social media wisely

Sasural Genda Phool 2 actor Sham Mashalkar feels that it is important to talk to your family and friends and use social media for your advantage and not disadvantage.

“Everything has its pros and cons. The disadvantage is that people share such information that it spoils and affects other people’s lives. The youth has a big tool such as social media so use it carefully,” he said.

According to him, advancement in technology has advantages. “Earlier, we used to have a splicer and the reels of the film used to get cut through it. After getting cut, you had to use a tape. But now things are easy with editing machine. Now, we have templates for letters, Zoom meetings and that’s why people are becoming lazy. Lazy brain is always dangerous,” he shared. He wants people to learn to take the advantages and not disadvantages. “If you have good information then share, but don’t share rumours” he said.