Shama Sikander to star in ‘Mombae’

Actress Shama Sikander’s next project is a salute to all those mothers who are carving a better future for their children. Titled Mombae, the short film is directed by Saumitra Singh. It is produced by Kanchan Srikrishna under her Banner Radiant Rays Productions in association with Shukar Studios Pvt Ltd & ShiprArtz. The film is beautifully written by Abhi Raj Sharma and Darshit Milan Gupta is the DOP.

Shama Sikander is still remembered for her performance in the serial Yeh Meri Life Hai. She had essayed the role of Pooja Mehta in the show. Later on, she did a mini-series Maaya with Vikram Bhatt, which was widely appreciated. She last appeared in Bypass Road, which was released in 2019. Shama had also started her own production company named Shama Sikander Films Pvt. Ltd and produced the short film series Ab Dil Ki Sunn.

The series is a part of seven short films and spoke about problems like depression.