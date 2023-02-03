Shambhavi Singh to play Muskan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

After working in a short film and two web series, Shambhavi Singh has now ventured into TV with Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH). She plays a pivotal role in this long-running TV drama.
She says, “I’m a firm believer of destiny and have always felt that ‘when you truly want something, the whole universe conspires to help you achieve it’ as said in my favourite film Om Shanti Om. So, whenever I watched Rajan Shahi’s YRKKH, I wished to be a part of it one day. And, my wishes were fulfilled. God blessed me with this golden opportunity. My character Muskan is a Himachali girl. She’s the representation of youth from the small towns of India who love adventure.”
