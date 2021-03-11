Shamita Shetty made an appearance on her sister Shilpa Shetty‘s chat show recently and opened up on her battle with depression. The actress said, “I have been through depression and that is what has made me stronger. That is what gives me the courage to take on challenges. I feel if I have overcome that, I can overcome anything.”

Shilpa applauded her sister for opening up about her mental health issue, as it is still a stigma in society. Shilpa said, “Very brave of you to say that; many people in our country feel there is a stigma attached to depression and mental health issues.”

Shamita further revealed that she did not even know she was in depression until it was pointed out to her. She added, “Personally speaking, when I went through that phase, I did not even know I was in depression. I could not understand why I behaved or felt in a particular way. I felt lost all the time. I was dating someone at the time and he told me ‘I think there is something wrong’. People have to own up the fact (that they are in depression), when they are going through the phase. The families’ support at the time is very important. To people who do not have that support from families, I’d say, please do something for yourself. Seek help for your depression’.”