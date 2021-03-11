Shamita Shetty made an appearance on her sister Shilpa Shetty‘s chat show recently and opened up on her battle with depression. The actress said, “I have been through depression and that is what has made me stronger. That is what gives me the courage to take on challenges. I feel if I have overcome that, I can overcome anything.”
Shilpa applauded her sister for opening up about her mental health issue, as it is still a stigma in society. Shilpa said, “Very brave of you to say that; many people in our country feel there is a stigma attached to depression and mental health issues.”
Shamita further revealed that she did not even know she was in depression until it was pointed out to her. She added, “Personally speaking, when I went through that phase, I did not even know I was in depression. I could not understand why I behaved or felt in a particular way. I felt lost all the time. I was dating someone at the time and he told me ‘I think there is something wrong’. People have to own up the fact (that they are in depression), when they are going through the phase. The families’ support at the time is very important. To people who do not have that support from families, I’d say, please do something for yourself. Seek help for your depression’.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs