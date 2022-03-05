Shanaya Kapoor gets ‘so sexy’ compliment from bestie Suhana Khan

Chandigarh, March 5
After the announcement of her big debut, Shanaya Kapoor is in headlines again. This time, it is her social media update. And it’s not the usual hanging out with friends or chilling at home, it’s for her behind-the-scene images from a photo-shoot. Sun-kissed, posing for the camera, Shanaya has managed to grab some eyeballs. That’s “Some sun, some fun and some BTS,” for the newly launched actress, as reads her caption.
Her family and friends are excited to see Shanaya in these new shots. Among those who have commented, Shanaya’s bestie, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan wrote, “So sexxyyy.” Fans can’t agree more. Maheep Kaur, Shanaya’s mother dropped star-struck emoji with red heart icons. Maheep’s close friend and Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey reacted with love-struck emojis and fire icons.
Check out the pictures:
View this post on Instagram
Fans too have loaded the comments section with appreciation for Shanaya. A fan wrote, “Those eyes are like pearls.” Another user commented, “Looking so gorgeous.” A comment reads, “You glow girllll.” A fanpage dedicated to Shanaya said, “Waiting for your movie....all the best...cheers.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine claims ceasefire violation by Russian forces delaying Mariupol evacuation
The ceasefire starts from 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT)
Exploring all possible ways to evacuate Indians from Sumy: Indian Embassy in Ukraine
Sumy is one of the conflict zones witnessing intense fightin...
NMC allows foreign medical students to complete internship in India with conditions
However, the Commission has said that the candidates must co...
3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada
The three have been identified as Gurinderpal Lidhar, Sunny ...