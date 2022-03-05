Shanaya Kapoor gets ‘so sexy’ compliment from bestie Suhana Khan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 5

After the announcement of her big debut, Shanaya Kapoor is in headlines again. This time, it is her social media update. And it’s not the usual hanging out with friends or chilling at home, it’s for her behind-the-scene images from a photo-shoot. Sun-kissed, posing for the camera, Shanaya has managed to grab some eyeballs. That’s “Some sun, some fun and some BTS,” for the newly launched actress, as reads her caption.

Her family and friends are excited to see Shanaya in these new shots. Among those who have commented, Shanaya’s bestie, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan wrote, “So sexxyyy.” Fans can’t agree more. Maheep Kaur, Shanaya’s mother dropped star-struck emoji with red heart icons. Maheep’s close friend and Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey reacted with love-struck emojis and fire icons.

Check out the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

Fans too have loaded the comments section with appreciation for Shanaya. A fan wrote, “Those eyes are like pearls.” Another user commented, “Looking so gorgeous.” A comment reads, “You glow girllll.” A fanpage dedicated to Shanaya said, “Waiting for your movie....all the best...cheers.”

#shanaya kapoor #suhana khan