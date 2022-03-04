Shanaya Kapoor to debut in Bollywood with Bedhadak

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. Confirming the news, Karan Johar took to Twitter on Thursday and introduced Shanaya as Nimrit. He wrote, “Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!”

The film stars Dharma Cornerstone Agency’s two other talents also – Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfatez Pirzada. After introducing Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in Student of the Year, Karan Johar is once again set to bring three newcomers on board with Bedhadak. In another tweet, KJo introduced Lakshya to the world saying, “Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting #Lakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak.” The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.