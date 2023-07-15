 Shanaya Kapoor to star in Mohanlal'ss pan-India film 'Vrushabha' : The Tribune India

  Shanaya Kapoor to star in Mohanlal'ss pan-India film 'Vrushabha'

Shanaya Kapoor to star in Mohanlal'ss pan-India film 'Vrushabha'

'Vrushabha' is directed by Nanda Kishore and also stars Zahrah S Khan

Shanaya Kapoor to star in Mohanlal'ss pan-India film 'Vrushabha'

Shanaya Kapoor. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, July 15

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to star in Megastar Mohanlal's upcoming pan-India film 'Vrushabha'.

Even before the release of her debut film 'Bedhadak', Shanaya signed her new movie.

Apart from her, the film will also star, Mohanlal, Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news and wrote, "SHANAYA KAPOOR, ZAHRAH S KHAN TO STAR IN MOHANLAL’S PAN-INDIA FILM ‘VRUSHABHA’... #ShanayaKapoor [daughter of #SanjayKapoor] and #ZahrahSKhan [daughter of #SalmaAgha] to star opposite #RoshannMeka [who has acted in several #Telugu films] in PAN-#India film #Vrushabha… Stars #Mohanlal in the central role.  The film will be produced by Ektaa Kapoor."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Few days ago, producer Ektaa Kapoor made the announcement about her new film 'Vrushabha' in collaboration with actor Mohanlal.

Taking to Insta, Ektaa shared a picture featuring herself, her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Posing with d legend n the genius !!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi." The film is an epic action entertainer transcending generations.

'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.

The film is slated to release in 2024.

Shanaya will be making her acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak', in which she will be seen essaying the role of Nimrit. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles.

In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. 

#Mumbai

