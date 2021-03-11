‘Shang Chi’ star Simu Liu does bhangra, sings jalebi baby with Canadian-Indian singer Tesher

Chandigarh, May 16
Indian-Canadian singer Hitesh Sharma---called Tesher--- on Monday shared a video on his Instagram account where he and 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' actor Simu Liu can be seen doing bhangra on stage at Juno Awards in Toronto.
They danced to 'Jalebi Baby', a Punjabi-English song produced by Tesher.
They were well appreciated by the audience.
"Now that's how we celebrate...Asian heritage," Simu said after doing bhangra. Sharing the video, wrote, “Me and @simuliu brought bhangra to the MCU baby!!! Shoutout to the @thejunoawards awards for letting me perform and showcase South Asian culture on the biggest music stage in Canada. I’m still shook!!! also NEW MUSIC NEXT MONTH BABYYYY. Choreographed by Divya Jethwani @adaywithdivya.”
