Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha unfollow each other on Instagram

It was observed recently that Amazon miniTV teen drama, Campus Beats actors Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha unfollowed each other on Instagram accounts.

Not just that, after the spat, cryptic stories on their handles have sent fans into a speculative mode. Raising their curiosity meter, fans were intrigued to know what would happen next as the final season of Campus Beats is just around the corner. Fans have admired their chemistry ever since they lit up the screens from the first season of Campus Beats, and now this incident is making everyone wonder what is in store next!

While viewers eagerly await the final season, this incident has sparked several concerns among the fans, with some speculating that Season 3 might be in jeopardy. Will Netra solve the mystery, leading her to the University of M.A.D? Or, will Ishaan and Netra come to address their true feelings? Will Season 3 even see the light of day?

#Amazon #Instagram