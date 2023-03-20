 Shantanu Maheshwari is a dentist, Tanya Maniktala plays vampire in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites' : The Tribune India

Shantanu Maheshwari is a dentist, Tanya Maniktala plays vampire in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

Shantanu and Tanya share the first-look poster and teaser of the series on Instagram

Shantanu Maheshwari is a dentist, Tanya Maniktala plays vampire in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala in a still from Tooth Pari promo. Instagram/shantanu.maheshwari



ANI

Mumbai, March 20

Television-turned-film actor Shantanu Maheshwari and 'A Suitable Boy' fame Tanya Maniktala will headline a new series titled 'Tooth Pari', which will exclusively premiere on the OTT giant Netflix. The first poster of the series is out on Monday.

In the poster, Shantanu is seen in the role of a dentist, holding forceps and Tanya portrays the role of a patient, holding a tooth in her hand. In the title, the letter 'R' of the word 'Pari' is written backwards tickling the curiosity of the fans. The catchline of the series is 'when love bites'.

Taking to Instagram, Shantanu shared the poster of the series with the caption, "This World Oral Hygiene Day I have a not-so-normal patient coming for check-in on her lost tooth. I am rooting for this love story to happen and so should you! Tooth Pari: When Love Bites comes to @netflix_in on the 20th of April!".

Take a look:

Reacting to his post Tanya wrote in the comment section, "Wuhooo! Up for the job doc?" Sharing the same poster Tanya's version of the caption read, "It's the day of World Oral Hygiene. My tooth is nowhere to be seen If you have it, it's time you come clean. Because I have many ways to be mean. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites comes to @netflix_in on the 20th of April and I can't wait for you all to see it!" 

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser of the series as well. In the teaser, there's a hint that Tanya might be playing the role of a vampire.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

"Tooth Pari'' is created by Bengali director Pratim Dasgupta. The series features Revathy, Sikandar Kher, Adil Hussain, Tillotama Shome and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, apart from daily soaps, Shantanu is popular for his dancing skill. He grabbed the eyeballs of the audience at large in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' opposite Alia Bhatt. Tanya rose to fame in Shimit Amin and Mira Nair's screen adaptation of 'A Suitable Boy.'

#Shantanu Maheswari #Tanya Maniktala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

2
Punjab

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

3
Punjab

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

4
Chandigarh

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying of weapons prohibited

5
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was preparing ‘khadkoos’, stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier

6
Punjab

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

7
Punjab

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

8
Punjab

21-year-old Sikh student assaulted in Canada, turban ripped off

9
Haryana

Amritpal Singh's financier Kalsi, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

10
Punjab

Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Top News

NSA slapped on Amritpal’s five associates, suspicision of Pak’s ISI involvement: IG Sukhchain Gill

Punjab Police invoke NSA against five Amritpal associates, flag a possible ‘ISI angle’

IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said specialised units are involved ...

Pro-Khalistan protesters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco

Pro-Khalistan protesters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco; stage protest outside Australian parliament

'This act of violence is not only a threat to diplomatic rel...

Amritpal’s uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

The hunt for Amritpal enters the third day on Monday as the ...

Punjab further extends suspension of Internet services in state till March 21 noon

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

Internet services were suspended in the state on March 18 fo...

Amritpal narrowly escapes minutes before police nab his driver from his hideout

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

Amritpal’s driver, uncle arrested


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh crackdown: It all started with a kidnapping and assault case

Know about criminal cases that led to crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

400 issued challan for violating norms

Situation under control: Police

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Jandiala Guru will be made a model constituency, says Power Minister

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19

Amritpal Singh issue: Sohana chowk blockade continues in Mohali

Heavy rainfall, hail in Patiala and adjoining areas; Tricity too lashed with intense downpour

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh's followers: Section 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher gets active

Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody by 14 days

Delhi excise ‘scam’ case: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody by 14 days

Sikhs protest at British High Commission in New Delhi over pulling down of Indian flag at London mission

MHA recommends CBI inquiry against Harsh Mander's NGO Aman Biradari for FCRA ‘violation’

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day afte crackdown on Amritpal Singh, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

No action against travel agent despite FIR: Parents of students facing deportation from Canada

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

17 ‘followers’ detained in Malwa region

17 ‘followers’ of Amritpal Singh’s Waris Punjab De detained in Malwa region

Heavy rainfall, hail in Patiala and adjoining areas; Tricity too lashed with intense downpour

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women