Sharad Kelkar as Bajiprabhu in 'Har Har Mahadev', first look out

ANI
New Delhi, October 1
Makers of the upcoming period drama film 'Har Har Mahadev' unveiled the first look poster of actor Sharad Kelkar as Bajiprabhu Deshpande.
Taking to Instagram, Sharad Kelkar shared the motion poster, which he captioned, "Jinki yudh ki lalkaar aur shaurya se dushman bhi kapkapaaya, jinhone angina waar apne sharer par jhel kar apne rakt se swaraj ka abhishek kiya,. Aise prakramee shoorveer Bajiprabhu Deshpande ki bhumika mein Zee Studios garv ke saath abhineta Sharad Kelkar ko pesh kar rhe hain. Is Diwali 25 October se 'Har Har Mahadev' ki ye shivgarjana poore Hindustan ke cinema gharon mein Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu in bhashaon mein goonjegi."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is inspirational and has always taught the lesson of 'Swarajya' to the generation. The founder of the Maratha Empire in western India, He was one of the greatest kings of his time and even today.
Helmed by Abhijeet Deshpande and produced by Zee Studios the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.
Sharad is known for impactful performances in films like 'Tanhaji', 'Laxmi', 'Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram Leela', 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' and many more.
Meanwhile, Sharad was recently seen in a romantic thriller film 'Operation Romeo' which gathered positive responses from the audience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...