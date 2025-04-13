Sharad Kelkar returns to television after eight years

With the new show Tum Se Tum Tak, Zee TV presents a fresh and heartfelt love story that will go beyond societal conventions. While Niharika Chouksey has been roped-in to play the character of Anu, renowned actor Sharad Kelkar makes a highly anticipated return to television after an eight-year hiatus as he steps into the role of Aryavardhan.

Sharad shared, "I am absolutely thrilled to return to television. I’ve been waiting for the right project and Tum Se Tum Tak felt like the perfect choice the moment I heard the story. It’s fresh, unique and explores love in a way we don’t often see on TV. This modern love story challenges conventional norms and beautifully proves that when two hearts truly connect, age is just a number. My character, Aryavardhan, is complex yet deeply relatable—he’s successful, grounded and has a mature outlook on life, but love takes him by surprise in the most unexpected way. That’s what makes this story so special. I’m excited to bring this role to life and to collaborate with such an amazing cast and crew. The energy on set is incredible, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience this journey with us. I hope they embrace the show with as much love and excitement as we have while making it."