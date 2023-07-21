Sharad Malhotra plays a negative character in Honey Trap

Sharad Malhotra is set to challenge conventional norms with his upcoming series, Honey Trap. Breaking away from his previous portrayals, Malhotra embraces the role of a negative lead this time around.
Sharad says, “My negative lead signifies the evolving landscape of digital entertainment, where traditional notions of heroism and villainy are being redefined. The series seeks to blur the lines between right and wrong, portraying characters with depth and exploring their motivations. My character challenges preconceived notions and adds an intriguing twist to the overall narrative, elevating the series to new heights.”
