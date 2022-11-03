After the first season that changed the way India looked at entrepreneurship, Shark Tank India is about to make a comeback with its second season.

The promo, directed by Abhinav Pratiman, of the latest season is out. It’s written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, and Deep Joshi. It suggests how Season 1 has given the audience a fresh perspective on their own businesses along with a whole lot of entrepreneurial vocabularies like equity, valuation, shares and whatnot!

Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group, is the new shark on board for Season 2. From Season 1, Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (founder & CEO of Lenskart.com) will continue to invest in potential business projects this season.

The show will be hosted by the stand-up comedian Rahul Dua, who will add fun to the complex business discussions. Shark Tank India 2 will stream soon on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV!