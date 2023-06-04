'Shark Tank India' is back; watch this hilarious announcement to know more

ANI
Mumbai, June 3
'Shark Tank India' is all set to be back with season three. Makers of the show dropped the promo video on social media.
Following the colossal success of its previous two seasons, makers announced the highly anticipated launch of the third season of Shark Tank India.
Taking to their official Instagram handle, Shark Tank dropped a promo video.
The video began with an award function in which a businessman is honored for his efforts in which he shared the struggles he faced in his career and began his profession with thousands of rupees provided to him by his uncles and father.
Watch the announcemnt:
The registrations are all set to open from June 3 on Sony LIV. Entrepreneurs, innovators, and business enthusiasts from all corners of India are invited to participate and turn their dreams into reality.
Shark Tank India season 2 ignited a wave of entrepreneurial growth by investing a staggering 80 crores across 103 businesses. From breakthrough technological solutions to cutting-edge healthcare innovations, the show witnessed some exceptional pitches and celebrated the spirit of entrepreneurship, propelling startups to new heights.
If you also have a ground-breaking business idea, an established enterprise, or a prototype waiting to soar, then register for Shark Tank India Season 3. Embark on this journey that can transform your entrepreneurial dreams into a thriving reality.
