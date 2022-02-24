Shark Tank India’s meme is helping people reduce their screen time; see Ashneer grover schooling netizens

Chandigarh, February 24
Along with providing some amazing start-up ideas, Shark Tank India’s first season has ended with flood of memes circulating around. The pet dialogues of judges including –– “Ye sab doglapan hai”, “Bhai kya kr rha hai tu”, “Ye meri expertise nahi hai”–– are making internet obsessed.
BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover seems to be the most liked judge, in term of providing meme material to netizens. People have in-fact started using one of his memes as lock screen wallpaper to reduce their screen time.
As the person opens his phone, he will see Ashneer schooling him for prolonged phone usage. If people use the viral meme as lock screen wallpaper, he will ask them what they are doing on phone.
As the problem of phone addiction is widespread, netizens took the meme seriously and most of them made the viral meme their lock screen wallpaper for fun. They also exaggerated it a bit and made many other versions out of Ashneer’s pet dialogue.
To reduce phone usage, my new lockscreen #SharkTankIndia @Ashneer_Grover pic.twitter.com/xYtWxPJbmi— Yash Asati (@KuchBhiYash) February 22, 2022
How to increase productivity has an example#workplace #work #ashneergrover #TuesdayFeeling pic.twitter.com/9Ow4emOTlj— Shreeprakash (@shreepr16223063) February 22, 2022
Finally changed my lock screen wallpaper to reduce unnecessary phone usage xD #ashneergrover #SharkTankIndiamemes pic.twitter.com/BHAF57J1mw— Rajat Tyagi (@rajattyaagii) February 22, 2022
Ashneer Grover helping me to reduce my phone addiction 😮💨.@Ashneer_Grover #SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/1i8VuOVkQp— Niraj Vaghasiya🇮🇳 (@Niraj__21) February 21, 2022
Don't know if Ashneer's business ideas will get into heads of people, but his viral meme indeed seems to address a bigger problem.
