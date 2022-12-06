Shark Tank season 2 premiere date out

ANI

Mumbai, December 6

Rejoice 'Shark Tank India' fans! Your favourite show is soon going to be back with another season.

Makers of the show have announced the premiere date of the first episode of season 2. The show will be back on television screens on January 2, 2023.

Although Ashneer Grover will not return as a shark this season, the shark panel will have a new member.

Sharks from season 1 - Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal are all set to invest in potential business.

The new shark on the panel will be Amit Jain.

Amit Jain is the CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group.

Check out the new promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In its second season, the program, which in its first season ignited India's business growth engine and transformed the way the country views entrepreneurship, will once more give aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by pitching their ideas to seasoned investors and business professionals.

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year.

Last year MamaEarth co-founder Gazal Alagh was also a part of the team. However, it looks like she wouldn't be returning this season either as she didn't make it to the teaser.

#shark tank india