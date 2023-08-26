Sharvari joins Alia Bhatt in YRF's first female-led spy film

IANS

Actress Sharvari, who made her acting debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, is set to join the spy universe, which includes films like War, the Tiger franchise and Pathaan. She will join Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in YRF’s first female-led spy film, which is expected to go on floors in 2024. Aditya Chopra is planning to expand the YRF spy universe with this film, which will be the eighth film in the spy universe.

A source revealed: “Sharvari is someone who the industry feels is a star in the making. The fact that she has been chosen by Aditya Chopra to be a heroine in his spy universe film, alongside Alia Bhatt, shows that Sharvari is a cut above the rest of the actresses from her generation.”

Alia Bhatt

“This move by YRF brilliantly positions her as the young actress, who is destined for glory in the Indian film industry. It is also quite exciting to see someone like her enter the YRF spy universe that has only cast superstars in the lead,” the source added. The YRF spy universe started back in 2012 and it has been a journey full of blockbusters, starting with Ek Tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Alia and Sharvari’s yet-untitled film will go on floors in 2024.

