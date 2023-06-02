Shatrughan Sinha shares string of unseen photos with 'apple of his eye' Sonakshi Sinha on her birthday

Mumbai, June 2
Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has penned a heart-warming note for his actress daughter Sonakshi Sinha and praised her for the milestone she has created with her latest release 'Dahaad'.
Shatrughan took to Twitter, where he shared a string of pictures featuring Sonakshi from her childhood days till now. The images also include stills from her series 'Dahaad'.
He wrote: "How beautiful times have gone by. On this great & auspicious day loads of love for the apple of our eye, for another wonderful year of fun, entertainment & great achievements." Shatrughan said that he and his family are really proud of Sonakshi.
How beautiful— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 2, 2023
times have gone by. On this great & auspicious day loads of love for the apple of our eye, for another wonderful year of fun, entertainment & great achievements. We are all so very proud of your strength & everything 💜 you have pic.twitter.com/BSqf0XjCTn
"We are all so very proud of your strength & everything you have accomplished, especially the milestone you have created with 'Dahaad' which is the talk of the town today & one of the most wonderful films which adds another feather to your body of work, recently released on amazing Amazon Prime Video." He concluded by saying that she will always remain very special to him.
accomplished, especially the milestone you have created with 'Dahaad' which is the talk of the town today & one of the most wonderful films which adds another feather to your body of work, recently released on amazing Amazon Prime https://t.co/HnhZch29AA shall always pic.twitter.com/n7iWV8v8Yl— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 2, 2023
"May your special day bring abundance of happiness, joy & lots of love today & everyday. 'Happy great day!' God Bless."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Unwelcome sexual advances, touched us inappropriately, say female wrestlers in FIRs against WFI chief
Had complained to PM Modi about the activities of Brij Bhush...
Law panel backs sedition law; says it should be retained with safeguards to prevent misuse
Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code dealing with sedition ...
Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred
The postings and transfers of the officers have been made on...
Brij Bhushan denied permission for Ayodhya rally amid probe into wrestlers' allegations
Singh, in a Facebook post, said he has postponed the 'Jan Ch...
Wrestlers' issue: Khap mahapanchayat under way in Haryana's Kurukshetra
The representatives of various khaps and farmers’ outfits re...